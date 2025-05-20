The Hera Pheri 3 controversy has taken a dramatic legal turn. Actor Akshay Kumar has filed a Rs 25 crores lawsuit against co-star Paresh Rawal for abruptly exiting the film after the shoot had already begun. The decision, according to director Priyadarshan, came without any prior communication, despite Rawal claiming otherwise.

Priyadarshan sides with Akshay Kumar as Paresh Rawal exits Hera Pheri 3: “He hasn’t spoken to me till date”

Priyadarshan Backs Akshay’s Legal Action

In an interview with Hindustan Times, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan backed Akshay Kumar’s decision to pursue legal recourse. “I don’t have anything to lose, but Akshay has invested money and that could be the reason why he is taking this action. Paresh Rawal hasn’t spoken to me till date,” said Priyadarshan.

He added that before the filming began, Akshay had asked him to confirm participation with both Paresh and Suniel Shetty. “I did and both were onboard,” Priyadarshan stated.

Contradicting Claims: Who Knew What, and When?

The matter has been further complicated by conflicting statements. While Priyadarshan insists that Rawal never communicated his exit, Paresh Rawal has told Mid-Day that he informed Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Priyadarshan himself.

“Priyadarshanji tried to change my mind, but he knows [me]. They all know that if I decide on something, I will follow it up. So they don’t pursue further,” said Rawal, implying that his decision was final and known to the key stakeholders.

Interestingly, despite the fallout, Priyadarshan has recently directed both Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in another film titled Bhooth Bangla. The film's fate remains uncertain amidst this tension, though no changes have been confirmed as of now.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar sues Paresh Rawal for Rs. 25 crore over unprofessional behaviour following sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.