Soham Rockstar Entertainment has issued a public notice staking a rights claim over the Hindi film Do Aur Do Paanch (1980), signalling that the company will clamp down on unauthorized use of the property.

BREAKING: Soham Rockstar claims ALL rights on Do Aur Do Paanch; warns filmmakers against making its remake, sequel or prequel

The notice, published on February 14, 2026, in Atul Mohan’s Complete Cinema magazine, is addressed “to the general public at large”. The production company states that it is the “sole and exclusive negative copyright holder”, along with all negative rights and intellectual property rights connected to Do Aur Do Paanch. It also asserts derivative rights, including the right to create a prequel, sequel and remake in all languages (Indian and foreign), and extends the claim to adaptations such as comic books, television serial rights, stage play rights, novelisation and products based on the script.

The scope doesn’t stop there. The notice further covers the film’s underlying works and ancillary rights, including reproduction rights, music and sound recording rights, dubbing rights, and any other rights that may exist in the future. In short, the company is placing the film’s universe and exploitation formats under one umbrella.

The notice then warns that any copying, reproduction, distribution, public exhibition, broadcasting, communication to the public, digitization, adaptation or exploitation of the film, in whole or in part, without prior written consent, will be treated as copyright infringement and can invite civil and/or criminal action under applicable copyright laws.

Finally, Soham Rockstar Entertainment has specifically cautioned individuals, entities, broadcasters, digital platforms, distributors and exhibitors against engaging in any unauthorized use of the Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor starrer.

Do Aur Do Paanch was in the news recently after it was reported by Bollywood Hungama that Rohit Shetty has taken the germ of the film for his upcoming film, Golmaal 5, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Sharman Joshi. Later, Rohit Shetty Picturez issued a statement saying that Golmaal 5 is neither a remake nor inspired by Do Aur Do Paanch.

