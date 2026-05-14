Ranbir Kapoor has invested in a premium land parcel in Ayodhya, adding a significant real estate acquisition to his portfolio at a time when the city is witnessing rapid cultural and infrastructural growth. The actor has purchased land at The Sarayu, a large-scale plotted development by House of Abhinandan Lodha, according to information reported by PTI.

Ranbir Kapoor buys land in Ayodhya’s The Sarayu project for Rs 3.31 crores

The transaction is valued at approximately Rs 3.31 crores for a total area of 2,134 square feet. The property forms part of The Sarayu, a 75-acre development situated along the banks of the Sarayu river. The project is designed as a premium lifestyle destination and will include a clubhouse, hospitality facilities, lifestyle amenities, and a luxury hotel managed by The Leela.

Speaking about the investment, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deep rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family. HoABL made this journey seamless, transparent and easy with their fully digital process.”

The investment comes at an interesting phase in the actor’s career, especially as Ranbir is preparing to portray Lord Ram in Ramayana, one of the most anticipated Indian film projects currently in development. His purchase in Ayodhya, a city deeply associated with the Ramayana, has naturally drawn attention online and among fans.

Commenting on the development, Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of House of Abhinandan Lodha, said, “Ayodhya stands at the centre of India's cultural and spiritual resurgence. With The Sarayu, we are creating a benchmark for spiritually rooted, world-class land developments. Ranbir Kapoor's investment reflects the growing conviction among discerning buyers who are looking at Ayodhya not just emotionally, but also as a strategic, future-forward destination.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi on how school life changed after Rockstar audition, “Within 3 days, I was with Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali sir on Rockstar sets”

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