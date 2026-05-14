As excitement around Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film NTRNeel continues to grow, fresh industry buzz suggests that fans may be in for a much bigger surprise ahead of the actor’s birthday celebrations this year. The highly anticipated project, tentatively referred to as NTR31 and widely rumoured to be titled Dragon, is already among the most talked-about pan-India films currently in production.

EXCLUSIVE: Jr NTR to visit Mumbai for NTRNeel teaser showcase ahead of birthday reveal

The makers have officially confirmed that the film’s first glimpse will be unveiled at midnight on May 19, coinciding with Jr NTR’s birthday on May 20. However, according to an independent industry source, the celebrations may extend beyond just a digital reveal.

“As the first glimpse of NTRNeel is set to be released at midnight on 19th May, on the special occasion of NTR’s birthday on 20th May, it has been heard that NTR himself will be coming to Mumbai to showcase the teaser to the media. While the superstar enjoys a massive fan base across the nation, his visit to the City of Dreams will be a treat for his fans,” the source shared.

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding a Mumbai event yet, the report has already sparked massive excitement online. Jr NTR enjoys a strong fan following not just in the South, but across Hindi-speaking markets as well, especially after the global success of RRR. A media interaction or teaser showcase in Mumbai would further underline the film’s ambitious pan-India positioning.

Industry chatter also suggests that the upcoming glimpse may not be a standard teaser. Reports indicate that the video could be a detailed world-building introduction running over three minutes, offering audiences a larger peek into the film’s scale, tone, and visual universe. There is also growing speculation that the makers may finally unveil the official title during the launch.

Also Read: NTRNeel first glimpse to drop on the birthday of Jr NTR at midnight; fans gear up for Prashanth Neel’s massive action spectacle

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