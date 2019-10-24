Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.10.2019 | 9:51 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal and others grace the night

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With Diwali around the corner, the celebrations have begun. Bollywood hosts a number of Diwali bashes that are known to be attended by the industry’s biggest names. One such is a celebration thrown by producer Ramesh Taurani. The party, that took place last night, was attended by the Who’s Who of tinsel town.

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal and others grace the night

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, who attended the much awaited trailer launch event of Dabangg 3, did not miss out going to Taurani’s party either. Salman was dressed in a blue Being Human t-shirt while Sonakshi turned up in a pretty pink saree and ethnic jewellery. Sona posed for a photograph with ladies Dia Mirza, Diana Penty and Sophie Choudry. Nushrat Bharucha, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were in attendance. Among other guests were Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Dino Morea, Mukesh Chhabra, Zaheer Iqbal, Saqib Saleem, Kunal Kapoor, Gurmeet Choudhury with Debina Bonnerjee.

A couple of days back, designer Manish Malhotra hosted his yearly Diwali party with close friends in presence. The Bachchans, who didn’t host a Diwali bash for the past two years due to two demises in the family, are set to host their celebration this year. Anil Kapoor‘s Diwali party, another famous one in B-town, is reportedly taking place this Sunday.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Dabangg 3 trailer launch to have fans…

Sajid Nadiadwala says nothing can be bigger…

Dabangg 3 trailer launch: “Radhe not a…

Salman Khan has no plans of shifting out of…

Dabangg 3: The trailer of Salman Khan's film…

Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik gets evicted, says…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification