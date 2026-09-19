The producers have announced the commitment under the Seva Sankalp Initiative as the upcoming film explores the life and legacy of Goswami Tulsidas.

Mahaveer Jain and Amit Upadhyay, two of the producers of the upcoming film Rambola, have announced a commitment to dedicate 100% of their personal earnings and savings from the project towards seva initiatives aimed at the welfare of the needy. The announcement comes shortly after the makers unveiled the film, which chronicles the life and spiritual journey of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas.

Rambola: Mahaveer Jain and Amit Upadhyay pledge 100% of personal earnings and savings from Tulsidas film to Seva projects

The producers have described the pledge as a commitment rooted in humility, gratitude and a desire to contribute towards welfare projects. According to the statement issued by the team, the initiative will see their personal earnings and savings from Rambola directed towards seva projects. “#Love #Gratitude #Kindness. The two producers are making this heartfelt commitment with humility, sincerity, and gratitude, as part of the Seva Sankalp Initiative inspired by our Hon. Prime Minister, Shri NarendraModi ji,” a statement read.

Rambola focuses on Goswami Tulsidas, regarded as one of Bharat’s revered poets and spiritual figures. The film will chronicle his remarkable journey and explore the devotion and literary contribution that have left a lasting impact on Indian culture and literature.

The project marks another collaboration between the filmmakers and is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, who also serves as one of the producers. Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh have jointly backed the film, which is presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.

The announcement of Rambola was first made around five days ago, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Mahaveer Jain introduced the project on social media, sharing details about the film and its creative team, “With Bappa’s Blessings, on this auspicious day, with humility and gratitude we bring to you…. “RamBola” The Immortal story of Goswami Tulsidas… Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi… Produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay & Raghuvendra Singh… Presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.”

The latest announcement places the producers’ seva commitment alongside the film’s larger subject of devotion and spirituality. While details about Rambola’s cast, production timeline and release date are yet to be announced, the project has been positioned as a cinematic portrayal of the life of Tulsidas and his enduring contribution to Indian literature and spiritual thought.

Also Read: Hanuman Ansh writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi and Mahaveer Jain Films join hands for RamBola

More Pages: RamBola Box Office Collection

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