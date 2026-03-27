Yesterday morning, Bollywood Hungama informed readers that, despite tough negotiations by the Sony Pictures team, Project Hail Mary was able to secure shows in only 6 out of 34 IMAX screens in India on its release day. The shocking news was widely circulated in the industry and among exhibitors as well as fans, as it highlighted the struggles faced by the Hollywood studio in securing adequate showcasing for its IMAX film in IMAX properties. Thanks to the impact of the Bollywood Hungama story, relentless efforts by Sony Pictures team and sustained pressure from the fans, the exhibitors finally relented. From Friday, March 27, Project Hail Mary is being screened in all 34 IMAX properties of the country.

Bollywood Hungama report and fan power IMPACT: Project Hail Mary secures shows in ALL 34 IMAX screens in India; Mumbai’s Eros Cinema to play 3:45 am show over the weekend

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Project Hail Mary is not the only film that would be screened in IMAX. It’ll have to share shows with Dhurandhar The Revenge, which has been remastered in IMAX. Sony never asked for all shows and was okay with show-sharing. Hence, they finally got what they asked for from the very start.”

On the morning of Thursday, March 26, that is, the day of Project Hail Mary’s release, the film managed to get one show each in the 6 IMAX theatres. As the day progressed, the number of shows increased to 13. On Friday, Project Hail Mary has got as many as 65 shows, nearly five times more than the previous day. All theatres are playing two shows of Project Hail Mary today. PVR Logix Noida and Inox Phoenix Pallasio Mall are the only two IMAX properties that have scheduled only one show of the acclaimed Hollywood film, in the evening slot.

Meanwhile, encouraged by Thursday’s occupancy and the insane demand for Project Hail Mary, Eros has decided to schedule a show at 3:45 am on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29. It now remains to be seen whether more IMAX cinemas join the bandwagon. From Friday, several cinemas such as Mumbai’s Cinepolis Thane, Maison Inox BKC, Inox Malad and Eros, Delhi’s PVR Vegas Dwarka, Inox Rajouri Garden, PVR Priya and Inox Paras, and Kolkata’s Inox South City will play the film at 7:00 am or 7:30 am. Bengaluru has gone a step further, with PVR Vega City and PVR VR Whitefield Road scheduling shows at 6:30 am. Coimbatore’s Broadway has two shows of Project Hail Mary on Friday, at 2:00 pm and 10:50 pm; from Saturday, it will also screen the film at 7:00 am. Including this and Eros’ 3:45 am show, the number of IMAX shows on Saturday and Sunday rises to 67.

The demand is expected to increase in the non-IMAX theatres as well. PVR Icon Versova took the initiative by having a show at 7:15 am on Friday. Many more regular cinemas will also start playing the film from today.

Despite limited showcasing and delayed opening of advance in IMAX, Project Hail Mary managed to collect approx. Rs. 2 crores on Thursday, as per trade sources. The figure is expected to jump significantly in the Fri-Sun period.

Also Read: SHOCKING: Despite tough negotiations, Project Hail Mary secures shows in ONLY 6 out of 34 IMAX screens in India; efforts underway to increase showcasing

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