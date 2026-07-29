Sanjay Leela Bhansali has never been one to follow convention, and it appears that the filmmaker is once again preparing to redefine how audiences are introduced to one of his most anticipated projects. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, will not begin its promotional campaign with a conventional teaser or motion poster.

EXCLUSIVE: No teaser, no motion poster! Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans immersive Love & War launch

According to an independent industry source, Bhansali is personally overseeing the creation of a special promotional asset that is expected to offer audiences their first glimpse into the world of the film. The makers are eyeing August for the unveiling, which is expected to mark the official beginning of the film's promotional campaign.

"The makers are taking a rather unconventional route with Love & War. Instead of a standard promotional launch, they are developing a special asset that will serve as the audience's first introduction to the film. Conceived as an immersive experience, the asset will be personally shaped by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is working closely with his trusted creative team to bring his vision to life," the source revealed.

The decision is in keeping with Bhansali's filmmaking philosophy, where every visual element is meticulously crafted to evoke emotion and immerse viewers into the world he has created. Rather than unveiling isolated character posters or a conventional teaser, the filmmaker is said to be designing an experience that captures the scale, mood and emotional essence of Love & War before its full-fledged marketing campaign begins.

Sources further indicate that the immersive asset is currently in the final stages of development, with Bhansali closely involved in every creative aspect. If all goes according to plan, audiences can expect to witness the film's first official unveiling sometime in August, giving fans their first taste of the filmmaker's ambitious vision.

While details about the format of the asset remain tightly guarded, industry insiders suggest it is intended to be much more than a promotional video. The objective is to create an event-like unveiling that instantly transports audiences into Bhansali's cinematic universe, setting the tone for what is expected to be one of the biggest Hindi film releases on the horizon.

Love & War marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal under Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction, making it one of the most eagerly awaited films in recent years. The project has consistently generated buzz ever since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting every update from the filmmaker's camp.

If plans materialise as envisioned, the first look of Love & War could become a landmark promotional event, reflecting Bhansali's signature belief that storytelling begins long before audiences step into theatres.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the importance of getting appreciation from Indian audiences, “That means far more to me”

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

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