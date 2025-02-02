Geek Pictures is honoured to announce that Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, a film that has captivated audiences with its poignant retelling of one of India’s most revered epics, will be screened at the Indian Parliament. This special screening underscores the film's cultural and artistic significance and celebrates the strong cultural ties between India and Japan.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to screen in Parliament on February 15

The initiative, led by the Parliament of India, comes after the movie was highlighted by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address. The screening, which shall be graced by Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, aims to enrich the understanding and appreciation of this legendary epic among citizens across generations & to promote the values embodied in the Ramayana which resonate with the ethos of Indian tradition and spirituality.

Shri Arjun Aggarwal, Co-founder of Geek Pictures, expressed his gratitude: "We are deeply honoured by this gesture from the Parliament of India. It is a privilege to see our work being recognized at such a prestigious level. This screening is not just a showcase of a film but a celebration of our rich heritage and the timeless story of the Ramayana, which continues to inspire and guide us."

The screening is scheduled to take place at the Parliament of India on 15th of February, and it will be attended by members of both houses & special invitees from the cultural sectors, highlighting the collaborative nature of the film's production.

Geek Pictures invites all cinema lovers and enthusiasts of cultural narratives to watch Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama currently showing in cinemas across the country. This recognition by the nation's leaders is a testament to the film’s profound impact and its contribution to arts and culture. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this masterpiece on the big screen.

For further information about the screening and to book tickets for the cinema showings, please contact or visit BMS.

