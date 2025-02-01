Ashneer Grover, the former BharatPe founder, has criticized Salman Khan for his behavior during his guest appearance on Bigg Boss 18 last year. Grover claims Khan unnecessarily grilled him on the show, accusing him of creating drama. This recent revelation came during an interaction with students at NIT Kurukshetra, where Grover addressed the on-air confrontation with the Bollywood superstar.

Ashneer Grover SLAMS Salman Khan for creating unnecessary "Drama" on Bigg Boss: "naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha?"

Grover's comments stem from a heated exchange with Khan on Bigg Boss 18. The confrontation arose after Khan called out Grover for previous remarks he made about the actor, including an incident where Grover claimed he was denied a photo opportunity with Khan. Now, Grover is firing back, claiming Khan's actions were performative.

"Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaya. Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don’t even know your name. Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha?" Grover stated, questioning Khan's motives. He further added, “Aur ek baat main bata deta hun. Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the toh aisa nahi ho sakta ki tum merese bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye. Mai bhi kamino ki tarah hi company chalata tha. Everything had to go through me."

Ashneer Grover Exposed Salman Khan‼️ Ashneer Said- it was a fake drama done by #SalmanKhan for the TRP of the show. He also mentioned that Salman is a Coward who acts like a gangster in front of weak people

The tension between the two dates back to 2023 when Grover discussed the alleged photo incident on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast. During his Bigg Boss 18 appearance, Khan addressed Grover's claims, saying, "I don't feel bad about all these. It's just that when you give a wrong impression to someone about a person, that's not right. Later it will bite you itself." Khan also stated, "I just got to know that you are coming. Mujhe toh aapka naam bhi nahi pata tha. Lekin jab aapki woh jo video dekhi thi toh aapke shakal mere saamne aaya tha." He concluded by advising Grover to be more careful with his words.

Grover's recent comments come as he launches his own reality show, "Rise and Fall," on Amazon MX Player. The show features contestants divided into "Rulers" and "Workers," with Grover as the host. The show promises a look at the dynamics of power and social hierarchy, with "doglapan" (double standards) as a central theme.

