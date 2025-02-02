Aamir Khan is set to celebrate his 60th birthday in grand style. Aamir has decided to mark this milestone with a star-studded bash at a five-star hotel in Bandra on March 13. As per a report by Mid-Day, the guest list includes close friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, as well as top stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. This will be the first time that Aamir will host such a large-scale celebration, reflecting his gratitude for a momentous year.

The decision to throw a grand party comes after a significant year in Aamir’s personal and professional life. His daughter Ira tied the knot in January 2024, and his son Junaid is all set to make his theatrical debut, with his second film, Loveyapa, set to release soon. A source close to the actor revealed, “Aamir is feeling grateful and content. He wants to share his joy with everyone who has been a part of his journey.” The celebration will bring together family, friends, and colleagues from the film industry.

Bollywood’s Biggest Names on the Guest List

The guest list for Aamir Khan’s 60th birthday party reads like a who’s who of Bollywood. Apart from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the event will see the presence of filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Shabana Azmi are also expected to attend. Aamir’s Dangal co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, as well as his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, will be part of the celebrations.

Aamir Khan, aka Mr Perfectionist, is reportedly deeply involved in the planning of the event. While formal invitations are yet to be sent out, the actor has already informed his close friends to keep the date free. “In the next few days, he plans to personally call his guests and invite them to his big day,” shared the source.

