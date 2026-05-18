Namit Malhotra’s ambitious adaptation of Ramayana is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about cinematic projects in Indian film history. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the upcoming mythological epic is being mounted on a scale that has rarely been witnessed in Indian cinema before.

Ramayana becomes first Indian film to onboard over 10,000 crew members globally

Backed by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part global cinematic event that aims to blend Indian storytelling traditions with world-class filmmaking technology and visual spectacle.

According to the makers, the film has brought together more than 10,000 crew members from across the world, making it the largest crew ever assembled for an Indian movie. The massive workforce includes experts from production design, visual effects, action choreography, costume departments, and several technical divisions involved in building the expansive world of the epic.

The project has also onboarded top international technicians and specialists to ensure that the film matches global cinematic standards. From large-scale set construction to cutting-edge visual effects and extensive world-building, the production is being designed as a landmark cinematic experience rather than a conventional film release.

Over the years, Indian cinema has delivered several visually ambitious films across genres, especially in the mythological and historical space. However, Ramayana is being positioned as a project that could potentially redefine the scale and presentation of mythological storytelling for modern audiences.

One of the biggest highlights of the film remains its collaboration with the Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG, which has previously worked on internationally acclaimed projects. The association is expected to play a major role in elevating the visual experience of the epic and bringing the ancient tale to life with global production quality.

The film is also expected to receive a worldwide IMAX release, further underlining the makers’ intent to position it as an international theatrical spectacle. While anticipation around the casting, visual treatment, and storytelling approach continues to grow, the production scale itself has already become a major talking point among film enthusiasts and industry insiders.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana will release in two parts globally. Part 1 is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, while Part 2 is slated to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Yash begins shooting Ravana’s Swayamvar sequence for Ramayana in Mumbai: Report

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