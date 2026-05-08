Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, continues to remain one of the most closely watched projects in Indian cinema. Mounted on a massive scale and reportedly being developed as a two-part cinematic spectacle with a budget exceeding Rs 1,600 crores, the film has generated consistent buzz for its ambitious production design and ensemble cast.

Yash begins shooting Ravana’s Swayamvar sequence for Ramayana in Mumbai: Report

The latest update from the film’s ongoing schedule suggests that Yash is currently filming important portions as Ravana at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. According to reports, the production team has recreated the kingdom of Mithila on an elaborate set featuring palace courtyards, royal balconies, floral floor decorations, and large-scale traditional detailing. Hundreds of junior artistes have reportedly been brought in to enhance the scale of the sequence.

The current schedule is believed to focus on one of the significant moments from the epic, where Ravana arrives at Sita’s swayamvar and attempts to lift the Shiva Dhanush. The sequence is expected to establish the character’s aura and power early in the narrative.

A Mid-Day report quoted a source close to the production saying, “The current portion focuses on Ravana arriving at the swayamvar gathering and the dramatic tension surrounding the lifting of the bow. Yash has a commanding entry in the sequence. The crowd energy changes the moment Ravana enters the court. A lot of effort has gone into creating that aura visually.”

The report also mentioned that Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in the film, is expected to join the shoot later. While the makers have remained guarded about revealing extensive details from the production, occasional updates from the sets have continued to build anticipation among audiences.

Apart from Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film’s cast includes several major names from across industries, making it one of the most ambitious pan-Indian projects currently in development. The scale of the production, combined with the popularity of the source material, has positioned Ramayana as one of the most awaited theatrical releases in recent years.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor attended Ramayana play with family for prep, reveals Tarun Khanna: “Think about how seriously he takes his craft”

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