Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, no relation to David Dhawan’s film of the same name released in 1998, is all set to be shot across several countries. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is cast in a special role. Janhvi Kapoor is cast as the female lead.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Director Ali Abbas Zafar reveals details of the Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starrer; says, “Will complete in April 2023”

Speaking on the shooting plans, director Ali Abbas Zafar says, “It’s a big action comedy drama, set up at an international scale shot over four countries. We start shooting in January 2023 and will complete in April 2023.”

Considering the size of the production that sounds like cutting it really close. Says Ali, “Yes we have been prepping the film for over sixteen months now.” Ali Abbas Zafar is known for his Salman Khan starrers Sultan and Bharat and also the sensitive Netflix production Jogi.

