Bollywood actor Aamir Khan made a rare and powerful appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, where he responded to long-standing criticism over his photos with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife. The actor also spoke out against religious profiling and emphasized his support for India’s armed forces.

Aamir Khan slams Turkey and speaks up on religion-based attacks in Aap Ki Adalat appearance

During the interview, Aamir Khan condemned communal attacks and questioned the morality of targeting people based on their religion. “You are shooting at common citizens, you are shooting at the people of the family. I could have been there, you could have been there. And you are shooting at them by questioning their religion. What does this mean?”, he said.

He insisted that he has spoken on this before and continued, “Now what happens is that I am not on social media. So, as things happen, people keep saying things (there) in every second. (Yet) I also talked about it. When I went to a function, I was asked about (the Pahalgam attack). So, my answer was very clear. This attack is not only on the people of our country. This attack is also on the unity of our country.”

The actor further clarified that any statement he made in support of the armed forces should not be seen through the lens of film promotion. “Look, the answer that our soldiers, our brave men have given — for that, if I speak (in favour of them), am I doing something wrong? Should I think about my film at that time, or should I think about my soldiers? At that time, if I think that my film is coming, then should I keep quiet? I can't talk about our armed forces. I feel this is wrong. So I said this openly.”

When the host Rajat also questioned him about the timing of trailer release of Sitaare Zameen Par, which almost dropped immediately after Khan extended his support towards armed forces, Aamir clarified, “Rajat ji, actually our film's trailer had to come a long time ago. And I cancelled it because of the attack on our country” and also added that another event which was the premiere of his old cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna was also cancelled in the wake of the attack.

"People misunderstood me that I didn't speak on Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor as I am not active in social media. Due to that terrorist attack I cancelled the trailer launch of my film for 10 days":- Megastar #AamirKhan ???? pic.twitter.com/houb1zRXjy — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) June 14, 2025



Aamir also addressed the backlash surrounding his old pictures with Turkish President Erdogan and his wife, particularly in light of Turkey’s recent political stance. “Turkey has done a very wrong thing and every Indian has been hurt by this... So who gave them the first help? India gave them the first help. Our government helped them. Just like I did not know when I went to meet Erdogan. Just like the government did not know, even I did not know that they would do this to us after 7 years.” Speaking on the viral image with Erdogan's wife, he asserted, “That is even older than that. That is even older than that.”

He explained his presence at the meeting was not political but a courtesy as a public figure. “Now see, Mr. Rajat, what happens is that I, as a celebrity, as an actor, when I go to another country, I am like an ambassador of the country. So when someone tells me that you will come for tea, it does not feel right for me to say no,” he shared.



Aamir Khan finally expressed solidarity with Indians choosing to boycott Turkey. “Very right. We should not support Turkey at all. When they are attacking us, when they are helping us in Pakistan, when they are colliding with us, then they are taking it towards Pakistan. When we helped them. What is this? This is wrong. Very wrong”, Khan revealed.

The actor’s candid remarks have sparked fresh debate online, with many applauding his transparency and timing in addressing these sensitive issues.

Also Read: Aamir Khan recalls getting drunk at his 60th birthday, forgetting the entire night: “I conducted myself normally.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.