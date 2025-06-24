Jackky Bhagnani likely to collaborate with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to promote fitness among youth

Actor, producer, and entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani is likely to collaborate with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to promote fitness, particularly among India's youth. A fitness enthusiast himself, Jackky was seen with the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on World Yoga Day during the Fit India Cult Yogathon held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

Although no official confirmation has been made regarding the capacity in which he will be associated with the Ministry’s initiatives, sources close to him suggest there are multiple ways in which Jackky, known for his dedication to fitness, can contribute to this meaningful cause.

Incidentally, Jackky and his wife, actor Rakul Preet Singh, were awarded the title of ‘Fit India Couple’ during the same event, which is part of the Fit India Movement, a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

After receiving the title, Jackky said, “The vision of the Government to build a healthier India by promoting fitness practices is truly inspiring. The youth must prioritise health, and I am proud to support such impactful initiatives.”

Sources indicate that Jackky's future endeavours are likely to focus on inspiring more people to incorporate yoga and fitness into their daily routines.

