Shraddha Kapoor owned 2024 with her power-packed performance in Stree 2, the highest grosser of Bollywood to date. Recently, she took the cake at the trailer launch of the 2025 Diwali release Thamma. Thamma belongs to the same universe as Stree 2 and hence, she graced the occasion and impressed fans and her critics in her trademark style. And now, she’s all set to appear in front of the media once again on Saturday, November 8. The mediapersons got an invite earlier today saying that she’ll be present to make a special announcement. The only additional information was that the event is held by Star Studio18. It made the media curious, wondering what could be the announcement. Her next film, Eetha, went on floors recently. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar of Chhaava (2025) fame. It was assumed that probably Star Studio18 may have come on board for Eetha.

EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor dubs for the Hindi version of Disney’s highly awaited animation film Zootopia 2

However, Bollywood Hungama has learned that the event, which will be held at a multiplex in Mumbai tomorrow, has nothing to do with Eetha. A source told us, “Shraddha Kapoor has dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney’s highly awaited animated film, Zootopia 2. This is the announcement that will be made at the November 8 event.”

The source continued, “Shraddha Kapoor has a lovely voice and has probably never dubbed for a Hollywood film before. Moreover, she’s one of the top stars and has a huge fan following among kids and families, who are also the target audience for Zootopia 2. Therefore, they felt that she was the apt choice. Shraddha was on board immediately. She has been a Disney heroine before, in ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2 (2015) and had a wonderful experience of being associated with the brand. As a result, she was too happy to reunite, this time with Walt Disney Animation Studios, for Zootopia 2.

Zootopia 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Zootopia, a story of a rookie police officer rabbit and a con artist fox who team up to uncover a conspiracy involving the disappearance of predators. The film was a blockbuster and globally earned over $1 billion.

Interestingly, Zootopia 2 is not the only animated film in Shraddha Kapoor’s pipeline. She is also a part of Choti Stree, which also belongs to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor starts filming Eetha, Laxman Utekar’s biopic on Tamasha icon Vithabai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.