The South megastar's entry into the YRF spyverse as an antagonist may not be limited to the Hrithik Roshan starrer.

Telugu superstar Jr NTR is all set to make his much-anticipated Hindi film debut in War 2, and recent reports suggest his character is not just a one-time appearance. According to a source quoted by ETimes, the actor's role has been crafted as a key player in the YRF Spy Universe, with plans extending far beyond the upcoming action film.

Jr NTR to play a character that extends beyond War 2 in YRF spy universe: Report

“His character won’t just be limited to War 2. Expect standalone films, spin-offs, and major crossover appearances,” the insider revealed to ETimes, hinting at the studio’s larger plans to integrate him across multiple projects which are a part of the franchise. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as RAW agent Kabir, with Jr NTR playing an antagonist.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2025, and is being pitched as one of the biggest face-offs in Indian cinema. With this sequel, YRF is not only expanding the narrative of War (2019) but also strengthening the interconnected web of its espionage universe.

The YRF Spy Universe began with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and has since grown to include Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Each instalment has introduced high-octane action, international missions, and larger-than-life characters. Shah Rukh Khan’s character Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger have already crossed paths in Tiger 3, while Pathaan 2 and a rumored Tiger vs Pathaan film are in the works. Joining this world will also be Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha which will also star Sharvari in a key role.

With Jr NTR’s entry, the universe is getting its first major South Indian star, signalling a strategic move to appeal to Pan-India audiences. This aligns with Aditya Chopra’s long-term vision to build a Marvel-style spy-verse rooted in Indian cinema where characters cross paths across storylines and timelines.

Sources close to the development say that Jr NTR’s character is layered, morally complex, and could straddle the line between heroism and grey shades. Now with the new update on the Telugu superstar’s role, it seems that War 2 will not only be an explosive action spectacle but it will also lay the foundation of a much larger cinematic ecosystem.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: War 2 teaser to drop as a birthday treat for Jr NTR fans

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.