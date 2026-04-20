Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has opened up about the controversy surrounding Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, revisiting how the film became entangled in alleged underworld links during its production.

Ram Gopal Varma recalls underworld links behind Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Speaking in an interview with Hussain Zaidi, Varma recalled how financier Bharat Shah first got involved in the project. “At a point of time, he (Bharat Shah) got a guy who told him he has Salman Khan’s dates,” he said. To verify the claim, Shah reached out directly to the actor. “Salman told him, ‘Yes, I’ve given him dates,’” Varma added, explaining that this assurance convinced Shah to back the film.

The situation changed later when Shah became aware of producer Nazim Rizvi’s alleged links. “After some time, he got to know the producer, Nazim Rizvi, has some connection with Chhota Shakeel. But he thought he’s doing a legal business, and if the producer has some underworld connection, how does that concern him? He’s himself not even a criminal, but just associated with a criminal,” Varma said.

He also described the broader environment in the industry at the time, where extortion threats were not uncommon. Varma shared that an unnamed businessman received a demand of ₹5 crore and approached Shah for help, hoping his indirect connections could resolve the situation. The amount was eventually negotiated down to ₹2 crore.

As more individuals reached out for similar assistance, Shah continued to intervene without personal gain. “But he wasn’t getting any money. He was just helping out. But the cops were tapping his phone,” Varma said, adding that Shah was “trembling with shock and fear” as the situation escalated. He further recalled, “The cops suggested maybe Shakeel was acting for you. So, Bharat bhai said, ‘Why would he act for me? I’m just a filmmaker.’”

The matter eventually led to legal action in 2001, when Bharat Shah and Nazim Rizvi were arrested by the Mumbai Police. Shah was later sentenced to one year in prison for not disclosing Rizvi’s alleged links, but was released soon after as he had already spent more than a year in custody during the trial. Rizvi, along with Abdul Rahim Allahbaksh Khan, was found guilty of having underworld connections and involvement in extortion cases linked to the film industry.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma says he became Dawood Ibrahim’s “soul mate”: “I’m earning my living because of him”

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