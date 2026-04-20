Jio Studios and Collective Studios’ Historyverse today unveiled the global first teaser of Krishna, an upcoming theatrical feature directed by Manu Anand, at the NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas. At the heart of Krishna lies a new cinematic pipeline developed by Galleri5, Collective Artists Network’s in-house AI platform, built on Microsoft Azure’s advanced AI and cloud capabilities. This collaboration brings together cutting-edge technology with Jio Studios’ scale, storytelling expertise, and commitment to creating globally resonant Indian content.

Jio Studios and Collective Studios’ Historyverse unveil teaser of Krishna at NAB 2026 in Las Vegas

The film’s first look and Collective Artists Network’s AI platform were featured in Microsoft’s keynote at NAB, “Powering Intelligent Media; From AI Experimentation to Real-World Impact.” Collective was highlighted as a leading Frontier organization that is moving AI beyond experimentation into real, production-scale deployment in cinema. The technology is also featured in Microsoft’s NAB booth (West Hall, Booth W1731).

Krishna represents a departure from traditional VFX- or animation-led filmmaking. Instead, it is built on an AI-native production pipeline where technology is integrated into the core of the filmmaking process, from world-building and character systems to shot design and final output, while remaining guided by a director-led, cinematic approach to storytelling.

Even as the film explores scale and spectacle, there is a conscious emphasis on emotional authenticity, stillness, music, and performance, ensuring the story is felt as much as it is seen.

Powered by Galleri5’s proprietary workflows, the pipeline allows filmmakers to create large-format, theatrical content rooted in Indian history and culture, while expanding the boundaries of how films can be conceived and produced. Collective Artists Network runs its Galleri5 platform natively on Microsoft Azure, using Microsoft Foundry and advanced AI infrastructure to support end-to-end, production grade workflows across film, episodic, and advertising content. By operating in a secure, enterprise cloud environment, Galleri5 puts the power back in the hands of creators, allowing filmmakers to use AI in a way that meets their needs

Jyoti Deshpande, President – Jio Studios (Media & Content Business, Reliance Industries) said, “At Jio Studios, our endeavor has always been to take Indian stories to the world with scale, ambition, and authenticity. With Krishna, we are not only embracing cutting-edge AI-led filmmaking but also advancing our commitment to future-forward storytelling powered by world-class technology being built in India. At the same time, we see this as an opportunity to democratize these powerful tools making them more accessible, intuitive, and cost-effective for storytellers. Our focus is to empower creators to fully realize their vision, amplify diverse creative voices, and craft stories that connect emotionally with audiences.”

Speaking at the showcase, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, said, “Krishna is not just about rethinking how films are built, but also about where these stories can go. We’re using technology being developed here in India to take our culture and history to a global audience, at a scale that wasn’t possible earlier. For us, this is a long-term priority, building stories that are rooted in who we are, but can travel anywhere in the world.”

“The media industry has reached a clear inflection point, where AI is no longer about experimentation, but about delivering real impact at production scale for creators. Through this collaboration, Microsoft is helping Collective Artists Network enable the end-to-end flow of production outcomes, transform the creative process, and enhance process efficiencies,” said Silvia Candiani, Vice President, Telco, Media & Entertainment, Gaming, Microsoft. “By building AInative creative systems on Microsoft Azure, Collective exemplifies how storytellers can unlock new formats, move faster, and realize a true return on intelligence, while keeping human creativity at the center.”

Krishna is part of Historyverse, Collective Studios’ growing slate of history and culture-driven IPs. Positioned as one of India’s most ambitious mythology-led slates, it draws from figures and traditions that have shaped the subcontinent over centuries, spanning stories inspired by Kali, Karna, and Durga to name a few. The already released Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh series serves as the starting point for Historyverse’s larger vision, demonstrating how historically rooted narratives can be approached for modern screens.

Jio Studios, the media and content arm of Reliance Industries Limited, is a market leader and India’s No.1 content studio, delivering some of the biggest cinematic successes in Indian cinema. Led by the blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise, including Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge, the studio has set new global benchmarks, with the duology grossing over $330 million USD (Rs. 3,000 crores) worldwide and securing a place among the top 10 highest-grossing films globally in 2026.

Jio Studios also holds the distinction of producing the highest-grossing Hindi films in India for three consecutive years—Stree 2 (2024), Dhurandhar (2025), and Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026). Its diverse slate includes genre-defining hits and acclaimed titles like Laapataa Ladies, India’s official entry to Oscars 2025, Stree, Article 370, Shaitaan, Mrs. etc. In just eight years, it has built a formidable library of 160+ films and series, with over 60 titles winning 500+ awards. Guided by its ‘Make in India, Show the World’ vision, Jio Studios remains committed to empowering storytellers and taking compelling Indian narratives to global audiences through world-class, platform-agnostic entertainment.

The unveiling at NAB marks a significant milestone for Jio Studios and Collective Studios as they continue to explore how technology can expand the scope of storytelling, bringing together talent, content, and innovation to shape the future of cinema.

Also Read: Sooraj Barjatya heaps praise on Dhurandhar: “It is a perfect picture after Sholay, hats off to Aditya Dhar”

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