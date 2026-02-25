Ram Gopal Varma calls Seedance 2.0 the “asteroid” set to brutally murder film industry’s “arrogance”: “This is actually the liberation of cinema”

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has stirred a fresh debate on the future of cinema, calling AI tool “Seedance 2.0” the “murderer of the film industry” while also describing it as a force of liberation.

In a post shared on February 25, 2026, Varma argued that advanced AI filmmaking tools could dismantle the traditional structure of the movie business. Referring to blockbuster filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, he wrote that directors like Rajamouli command massive budgets due to their proven creative vision and track record. However, he questioned how many equally talented storytellers across India never get access to funding or industry networks.

According to Varma, tools like Seedance 2.0 have “kicked the gate down and set it on fire,” enabling creators from small towns to generate large-scale, cinematic visuals using descriptive prompts alone. He described it as “true democracy in motion,” suggesting that AI shifts power away from a select few and into the hands of the masses.

Varma went further, predicting a structural collapse of the current filmmaking ecosystem. “A director’s primary job is to take a scene on paper and transfer it onto screen,” he wrote, listing the vast crew involved in the process. Advanced AI, he claimed, could eliminate the need for actors, technicians, production teams and even large budgets.

“No more star issues. No more producers panicking over budgets. No more 300 people standing around waiting for one shot. Just one person. One prompt. One mind,” he stated.

Calling the evolution inevitable, Varma likened the shift to an asteroid striking dinosaurs. “The dinosaurs had their 100 year reign. Now the asteroid has arrived. And its name is A I,” he wrote, adding that the industry “will get murdered brutally — not slowly, not peacefully.”

SEEDANCE 2.0 , the MURDERER of FILM INDUSTRY Leaving aside its copyright infringements etc which is another matter , here’s my take on Seedance 2.0 @ssrajsmouli is the no. 1 director because he makes the most expensive films and the most successful ..People fund him a 1000… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2026

He concluded by posing a provocative question: Is this the death of the film industry, or its ultimate democratisation?

Varma’s remarks have already sparked conversations on the social media platform, reigniting the ongoing debate over whether artificial intelligence will disrupt or redefine the future of cinema.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Verma says he “pities the ones who will come in Dhurandhar 2’s way” ahead of its release on March 19

