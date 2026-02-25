The Big Fat South Indian Wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on February 26 promises to be special on many counts. A guest from the Udaipur venue revealed that the couple intends to go through two separate ceremonies.

Two marriage ceremonies for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

“The first wedding will be in the Telugu tradition while the second ceremony will be in the Kodava tradition, peculiar to the Coorg district in Karnataka, which Rashmika belongs to,” revealed a guest from Udaipur.

Apparently, it was Vijay’s idea to have two different ceremonies to honour the culture and communities that the couple belongs to.

