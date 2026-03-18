Director Ram Gopal Varma has once again voiced strong support for Dhurandhar The Revenge, adding to the growing anticipation around the sequel. The filmmaker, who had earlier spoken positively about the franchise, watched the film during its paid previews on March 18, 2026, a day ahead of its theatrical release.

Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar The Revenge “Sholay x 100,” praises Aditya Dhar’s vision: “This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER”

Taking to social media after the screening, Varma shared an emphatic response, describing the film’s overall impact in terms of audience reaction, box office potential, and cinematic approach. In his post, he suggested that the sequel could surpass benchmarks set by classics like Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam, while also claiming that it introduces a new cinematic language.

He went on to credit director Aditya Dhar for what he described as a transformative vision, even urging global filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan to watch the film on its opening day. Varma characterised the project as a turning point that could redefine contemporary filmmaking standards.

After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

The reaction comes at a time when the film is already drawing attention following the success of its first installment. Ahead of the sequel’s release, Dhar had shared a detailed note reflecting on the journey of the original film, which released on December 5, 2025. He acknowledged the audience’s role in shaping the film’s reception, noting how viewers engaged with its details and discussions, eventually helping it reach a wider, global audience.

Speaking about the sequel, Dhar explained that the team aimed to offer an experience that would feel unexpected and emotionally engaging. He emphasised the importance of watching the film in theatres, highlighting the shared experience of cinema as central to its impact. He also made a direct appeal to audiences to avoid sharing spoilers, urging viewers to let others discover the story without prior knowledge.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is set for a multilingual release across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, positioning it for a wide reach across markets.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma claims ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ could challenge South Cinema if it crosses ₹2000 crore

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

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