Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter handle to announce that he will be making a film on news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami. In a series of tweets, the filmmaker expressed his anger towards Goswami and explained why he is making a film on him.

After the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of debates around the functioning of Bollywood. Several news channels have also been holding debates on the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Reacting to the recent events, Varma tweeted, “Was shocked to see #ArnabGoswami talking about Bollywood in such a horrible way ..He calls it the dirtiest industry ever with criminal connections ,it’s full of Rapists, gangsters, sexual exploiters and what not?It beats me in what dumb way #ArnabGoswami can combine the deaths of Divya Bharthi,Jiah khan, Sridevi and Sushant into one case and claim that the murderer is Bollywood..incidentally the 4 deaths happened over a span of nearly 25 years."

“And in all the four cases of Divya,Jiah,Sridevi and Sushant there were completely different people and circumstances ..But in Arnab’s mind they are all one and had been killed by an entity called Bollywood,” he added.

Ram Gopal Varma said, “That guy #ArnabGoswami is banking on the fact that we don’t have the spine and as long as he runs the debate he will anyway make sure no one's point of view is ever heard and that’s his modus operandi anyway.”

“I for one am feeling very strongly about this and I decided to make a film on #ArnabGoswami in which I will take the clothes off his facade and make him naked exposing the lengths and breadths of all his vital corrupt stats,” the filmmaker further added.

Varma then announced his film based on Arnab Goswami. “ARNAB”THE NEWS PROSTITUTE. After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound. I know I used some hard language in these tweets to describe him but I took a cue of them from our very own dirty mouthed #ArnabGoswamy.”

My film on him is titled “ARNAB”

THE NEWS PROSTITUTE

After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound. — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020



He further spoke about Arnab reacting to his film, "Hey #ArnabGoswami whether u react to my film or not I don’t care a damn because my target audience is not going to be u , but it will be ur viewers ..I want to shake them up with the way I will expose in my film the back of ur public face in Republic TV."

I believe that #ArnabGoswami has no other agenda but to come across like the ultimate hero a Dabaangish Salman Khan, kind by making all the film industry biggies to run for cover and for that purpose he will MURDER TRUTH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020



"On the other hand if u #ArnabGoswami react to my film or try to discredit me I would welcome that too because I can use it for the publicity of my film," he added.

Ram Gopal Varma asked Bollywood biggies like Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to speak up against him. “If u guys #AdityaChopra , @karanjohar@MaheshNBhatt @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan are so scared that if u speak against him ,it might go against the current public sentiment don’t forget that it’s him, who aroused that sentiment and ur silence is making u all look guilty for sure”

“Atleast now all film industry people should come out and speak openly about #ArnabGoswami ‘s falsifications instead of running scared like deer from a wild dog,” he added.

