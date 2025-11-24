The Indian film fraternity is grieving the heartbreaking loss of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away early this morning at his Juhu residence. The 89-year-old icon, adored for his timeless charm and unmatched warmth, reportedly succumbed following his second major health scare within a month. As the news broke, Bollywood celebrities and fans across the globe took to social media to honour the veteran star, flooding timelines with emotional tributes, cherished memories, and rare photographs.

Kajol, Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar and other Bollywood celebs mourn the death of Dharmendra

From Kajol to Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar, Maniesh Paul, Bipasha Basu, and countless others, the industry united in grief remembering Dharmendra not just as a screen legend, but as a man who embodied kindness, humility, and affection throughout his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.