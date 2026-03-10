The upcoming romantic film starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan is set to arrive in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Aamir Khan Productions has released a new poster for its upcoming romantic film Ek Din, building anticipation ahead of the film’s trailer launch. The poster offers a glimpse of the film’s lead pair, Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, hinting at the tone and visual aesthetic of the love story. Along with the poster reveal, the makers confirmed that the official trailer will be released on March 11, 2026.

Aamir Khan Productions unveils new poster of Ek Din ahead of trailer launch on March 11

The upcoming preview is expected to offer audiences a clearer look at the film’s narrative and the dynamic between the lead characters. Sharing the new poster on social media, the production house captioned the post, “All it takes is one chance at love. Ek Din Trailer Out Tomorrow. Watch #EkDin only in theatres on 1st May 2026.”

View this post on Instagram



The film has also drawn attention because it marks a reunion between actor-producer Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan. The two have collaborated on several well-known films in the past, and their association has often been linked with memorable romantic and coming-of-age stories in Hindi cinema. Over the years, their creative partnership has resulted in films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, the duo returns to the romance genre, a space that previously produced some of their most recognized work.

While Mansoor Khan is involved as a producer on the project, the film is directed by Sunil Pandey. The project is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, with Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit serving as producers. The casting of Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan has also generated curiosity among audiences. Sai Pallavi, known for her performances across multiple Indian film industries, joins Junaid Khan in what is expected to be a central romantic narrative.

With the trailer scheduled to drop tomorrow, the promotional campaign for Ek Din is set to pick up momentum in the coming weeks. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

