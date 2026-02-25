In a candid conversation with Elle India, Rakul Preet Singh spoke about the discipline that has shaped her career — and the physical setbacks that tested it. Entering the film industry at 18 without a film background, Rakul recalls being clear about one thing. “Some people were better looking than me, some were more talented than me, but no one would work harder than me. My work is worship,” she said.

Rakul Preet Singh speaks about discipline, injury recovery: “This is about longevity. I’m not here for a moment”

For her, professionalism is not negotiable. “If I’ve said 4 p.m., it’s 4 p.m. If I’ve said hair and makeup is 1.5 hours, it will be 1.5 hours. I don’t know any other way,” she added.

That work ethic, however, faced a significant challenge when she suffered a back injury that left her nearly immobile. For close to a year, Rakul travelled everywhere with a physiotherapist — balancing shoots, flights and promotions with daily rehabilitation.

“Even in Melbourne, after a 14-hour day, I’d go swim or do my rehab. I’d tell the team, ‘Leave me in the evening, I need one hour.’ Because this is about longevity. I’m not here for a moment,” she said.

The idea of sustaining a long career, rather than chasing short-term visibility, now informs many of her choices — including seemingly small ones. Rakul revealed she has largely stopped wearing heels after learning more about their long-term impact on posture and spinal health.

“In the last year, I’ve learned so much about how women’s bodies are constantly tilted forward in heels. It’s terrible for you, but we still call it a fashion rule. Why? Who decided pain is aspirational?” she said, adding that she has walked red carpets in flats without feeling diminished. “I’ve done carpets in flats and I’ve never felt powerless. Honestly, we should normalise that,” Rakul concluded.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh says, “If Shah Rukh Khan calls for four scenes and four songs, I’ll do it”; speaks about balance and longevity

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.