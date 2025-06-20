Indian actor R. Madhavan and wife Sarita have given on rent a co-owned residential apartment located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex for a starting monthly rent of Rs. 6.50 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate platform squareyards.com on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The leave and license agreement was officially registered in June 2025.

R. Madhavan and wife Sarita rent out BKC apartment worth Rs 17.5 crores; flat to fetch estimated Rs 1.6 crores rental income over 2 years

Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is a planned commercial hub in Mumbai, developed to ease congestion in traditional business districts. It hosts a concentration of financial institutions, multinational companies, and consulates, making it one of the city’s most sought-after office markets. While primarily commercial, the surrounding areas have seen high-end residential development driven by proximity and infrastructure. Strong connectivity and consistent demand continue to keep property values elevated across segments.

According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita have rented out a residential unit located in Signia Pearl, Bandra Kurla Complex. The rental agreement includes a security deposit of Rs. 39 lakh and was registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 47,000 and registration charges of Rs. 1,000.

As per Square Yards’ analysis, the lease tenure spans 24 months (two years), starting from the first week of June 2025, with a lock-in period of 16 months. The monthly rent starts at Rs. 6.50 lakh in the first year and escalates by 5% to approximately Rs. 6.83 lakh in the second year. Over the full term, the cumulative rental value is estimated at approximately Rs. 1.60 crore.

Madhavan and his wife acquired this property—measuring 388.55 sq. m. (~4,182 sq. ft.)—for a total value of Rs. 17.50 crore in July 2024. Based on the agreed rental terms and acquisition cost, the gross rental yield stands at approximately 4.5% for the first year, rising to around 4.7% in the second year of the lease.

R. Madhavan is an Indian actor and filmmaker known for his work predominantly in Tamil and Hindi cinema, with appearances in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English films as well. He established himself with successful Tamil films like Minnale (2001), Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Anbe Sivam (2003), and Aaytha Ezhuthu (2004), while also making a mark in Hindi cinema with notable roles in Rang De Basanti (2006), Guru (2007), and the blockbuster 3 Idiots (2009). As of 2025, Madhavan remains actively involved in multiple film projects, following his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

