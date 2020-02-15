Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.02.2020 | 2:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Love Aaj Kal Baaghi 3 Sooryavanshi Thappad Malang Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Rakul Preet Singh goes the vegan way!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sometimes, you do something on a whim and then, decide to stick to it for the rest of your life. Rakul Preet Singh would agree. The actress decided to turn vegan suddenly, without any pre-planning or thought but says that it’s one of the best decisions she ever took.

Rakul Preet Singh goes the vegan way!

She says, “I have been a hardcore non-vegetarian all my life. Not that I didn’t like my veggies, but meat was a crucial part of my diet, especially eggs. However, one day, I just decided to turn vegan. It was a sudden decision — something that came from within and not prompted by any trend. Now, I feel lighter and full of energy.”

Given that her profession includes a lot of travelling, how easy is it going to find vegetarian fare everywhere? Rakul replies, “When shooting in Mumbai, I carry vegan shake, fruits, and meals from home. The only trouble is when you are travelling abroad — in many countries, it’s easier to get grilled chicken and fish. But where there is a will, there is a way. If nothing, my team buys any vegetable they can find, and cooks it with some yellow dal and rice, almost like a khichdi. I add vegan ghee to it for taste.”

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh oozes hotness as she chills under the sun in a blue bikini

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Haridwar college gym to be renamed after…

Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania says…

'Dus Bahane 2.0' composers Vishal Dadlani -…

Aishwarya Rai and Vikram reunite with…

Imtiaz Ali terminates his contract on…

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification