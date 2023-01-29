Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released on January 25, 2023 and ever since, it is rewriting history at the box office. What’s unique about its marketing strategy is that the lead cast of the film didn’t promote the film through conventional means like attending press conferences, giving interviews to the press etc. 10 days ago, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that as confirmed by director Siddharth Anand, the promotional activities of the film will begin only after the release of the film. He had stated, “We want the euphoria around (Shah Rukh Khan’s) return to reach a crescendo by January 25, the release date of Pathaan. Thus, we will start all our promotional activities only post the release of the film.”

Pathaan’s first-ever media event expected to take place on Monday, January 30; will be attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham?

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that the much-awaited and impending event of Pathaan is expected to finally take place tomorrow. A source spilled the beans, “It is said that the event is expected take place on Monday, January 30, in Mumbai. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Siddharth Anand will also make their presence felt. It’ll be one of the biggest events of the year. The media has been waiting to see Shah Rukh and to interact with him. As a result, a large turnout of the media is expected. The event will also get a huge viewership from fans and netizens as even they are curious to see what their favourite superstar has to say in his trademark witty style, especially after the way the film has performed at the box office.”

Meanwhile, Pathaan has collected around Rs. 51 to 53 crores on Saturday at the domestic box office, as per early estimates. On Sunday, it is expected to earn even more, with the five-day collections closing at around Rs. 275 crores. In overseas, it is expected to cross the $20 million mark by Sunday, which will be a record of sorts.

