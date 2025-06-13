Three residential units were sold in May 2025 and the registrations were reviewed on IGR Maharashtra portal.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, have sold three residential properties in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a cumulative amount of Rs. 6.75 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards. All transactions were registered in May 2025, as per data from the official website of the Inspector General of Registration, Maharashtra.

The properties are located in premium residential buildings across Andheri West, a bustling real estate hub in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The locality is known for its excellent connectivity through roads, suburban rail, and the metro network, and is situated close to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Its proximity to key commercial areas such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Parel makes it a prime residential choice for working professionals.

Among them, Rakesh Roshan sold a property in Veejays Niwas CHS Limited, Andheri West, valued at Rs. 3.75 crore. The unit has a built-up area of approximately 95.26 square meters (~1,025 square feet) and comes with two car parking spaces. The transaction included a stamp duty of Rs. 18.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Another unit sold by the filmmaker is located in Raheja Classique, Andheri West. It was sold for Rs. 2.20 crore and spans a built-up area of 60.89 square meters (~655 square feet). This deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 13.20 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

As for the third property, it is also a part of Raheja Classique and was sold by Hrithik Roshan for Rs. 80 lakh. The compact unit has a built-up area of 22.30 square meters (~240 square feet). The registration shows a stamp duty payment of Rs. 4.80 lakh and charges of Rs. 30,000.

These property sales have attracted attention due to the public profiles of both Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan. While neither party has issued an official statement regarding the reason for the sales, such transactions are common among celebrities looking to consolidate or realign their real estate portfolios.

Rakesh Roshan, an industry veteran, has been a key figure in Bollywood with a career spanning decades. Known for his successful directorial ventures like Khudgarz (1987), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), and Karan Arjun (1995), he is best remembered for launching the Krrish franchise starring Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik, a top-tier actor, has continued to be one of India’s most bankable stars with several commercial and critical successes to his name.

