Actor and singer Parineeti Chopra has announced a new musical project that is set to showcase a different side of her artistic journey. The actress recently took to social media to reveal that she will soon be releasing a devotional song, leaving fans curious about her latest offering.

Parineeti Chopra teases spiritual musical project; devotional song to release on June 8

Sharing a teaser of the track on her social media handles, Parineeti hinted at the spiritual theme of the song. Alongside the teaser, she wrote, “A prayer, an offering. Coming Soon!🕉️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

The announcement quickly caught the attention of her followers, many of whom expressed excitement about hearing the actress lend her voice to a devotional composition. While Parineeti has previously impressed audiences with her singing abilities in film songs and live performances, this marks a relatively new direction for her musical repertoire.

Over the years, Parineeti has balanced acting and singing, earning appreciation for both. Her performances in films such as Chamkila, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Hasee Toh Phasee have highlighted her versatility as an actor, while her musical outings have demonstrated her passion for singing.

The devotional song arrives during a significant phase in Parineeti's personal and professional life. In October 2025, the actress and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Neer. Since then, Parineeti has been navigating motherhood while gradually returning to professional commitments.

Rather than immediately diving back into a packed film schedule, the actress has explored new creative avenues. Recently, she launched her digital talk show, Mom Talks With Parineeti Chopra, where she engages in candid conversations with celebrity parents about the realities of raising children and balancing personal and professional responsibilities.

On the acting front, Parineeti is also preparing for her return to the streaming space. She is set to headline an upcoming Netflix mystery thriller, tentatively titled Talaash. The series reportedly features her in the role of a mother searching for answers in a gripping and emotionally demanding narrative.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra joins Johnson’s Baby as new brand ambassador; launches nourishment range in Mumbai

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