It is confirmed! Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in Bollywood. Sources confirmed that she has been finalized for the female lead of the fourth segment of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish.

For those who came in late, Priyanka played the lead in the last two instalments of Krrish. She then headed westwards for stardom and marriage. She is back in Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, and now into Bollywood with Krrish 4.

Her last Bollywood assignment was Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink in 2019, after which she was finalized for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. But the role slipped out of Priyanka’s fingers at the last minute and went to Alia Bhatt.

This is where S S Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu stepped in.

A source in the know revealed what happened next: “Unlike the A-listers in Bollywood, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu had absolutely no problem working with Priyanka. They treated her like the cinema royalty that she is, offered her the money that she gets in the West, which is much more than what she ever got for any Hindi film, and expanded her role when she stepped in.”

A source very close to the project revealed that Priyanka has become very close to Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata and their daughter Sitara.

“This is Priyanka’s gateway into Bollywood via Telugu cinema. She has chosen to represent Indian cinema on a global platform through Rajamouli’s cinematic universe,” informed a hotshot Bollywood filmmaker who confessed that he was “briefed” not to sign Priyanka Chopra when he wanted to make a female action-hero film with her.

