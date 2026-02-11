Actor Rajpal Yadav, known for his comic roles in Hindi cinema, has surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with a decade-old cheque-bounce case involving nearly Rs 9 crores. Following his surrender, several members of the film industry and political figures have publicly offered financial assistance to help the actor address his legal and monetary troubles.

According to PTI, the matter dates back to 2010 when Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crores from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, resulting in significant losses.

Over the years, accumulated interest, penalties and delays reportedly increased the outstanding amount to approximately Rs 9 crores. In an attempt to clear the dues, Yadav issued multiple cheques to the lender. However, these were dishonoured, leading to criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

On February 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court directed the actor to surrender before jail authorities by 4 pm on February 4, observing that his conduct deserved to be deprecated due to repeated breaches of undertakings.

On February 5, 2026, Rajpal Yadav appeared physically before the court. His counsel informed the court that he was ready to submit a demand draft of Rs 25 lakhs and adhere to a fresh payment schedule. Despite the offer, the judge declined to recall the surrender order, stating that compassion must be balanced with discipline and that the judiciary could not create “special circumstances” for individuals from the film industry.

Later that day, Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail and began serving his six-month sentence. Jail authorities confirmed that standard procedures were followed.

Industry members step in with financial aid

In the wake of his incarceration, several public figures have extended financial support.

Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav, owner of GemTunes Music, announced assistance of Rs 1.1 crores. Speaking to IANS, he said, “Rajpal ji has given immeasurable joy to audiences and has been an integral part of Indian cinema. This support is not about money; it is about standing with a fellow human being in his time of need.

“Our industry is a family, and families hold each other when it matters most.” He also shared a post on Instagram urging others to come forward and help the actor.

Earlier, actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Chaudhary, along with Tej Pratap Yadav, national president of Jan Shakti Janata Dal, also offered their assistance.

Tej Pratap Yadav wrote in Hindi on X, “I just received information about the pain of the family of the honorable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post of my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji. In this extremely difficult time, I and my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family.

With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of ₹11,00,000 (eleven lakh rupees) to their family.”

Actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) also pledged ₹10 lakh and urged the film fraternity to contribute collectively. On X, he wrote, “I am ready to give ₹10 lakhs for Rajpal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him ₹5cr! If he does pay back only ₹5cr so he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him (sic).”

On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Baby John and Interrogation. He is next slated to appear in Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, which is scheduled to release on April 10.

