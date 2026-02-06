Rajpal Yadav before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities, “There’s no other way out, there are no friends”

Prolific legendary comedian Rajpal Yadav, who has given us decades of laughter, has gone to prison for a cheque bounce case of a meagre Rs 2.5 crores.

Rajpal surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi on Thursday after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any relief in his cheque-bounce case. The actor had sought an extension of the deadline for his surrender. The request was declined.

When this writer asked the truly kind and generous Rajpal about his predicament, he sadly said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain (sir, what to do? I don’t have the money to pay back). Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta (can’t see another way out).”

When this writer asked him why he didn’t ask his super-rich friends –like Priyadarshan who has worked with Rajpal in dozens of films and earns over Rs. 20 crores per film—Rajpal said, “Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain (sir, we are all on our own over here). There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

