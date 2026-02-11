Jaideep Ahlawat has been in the spotlight over the last few months. On February 8, the actor celebrated his birthday, prompting several publications and social media pages to shower him with wishes and posts. His work in The Family Man Season 3 (2025) and Ikkis (2026) has also been widely appreciated. He recently replaced Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3 after the Dhurandhar (2025) actor made a dramatic and controversial exit. He’s also part of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited King, and his casting has only added to the buzz. And now, viewers have one more reason to cheer: Kohrra: Season 2, which premiered today on Netflix, features a surprise cameo by the actor.

BREAKING: Jaideep Ahlawat features in a surprise cameo in Kohrra: Season 2

Jaideep Ahlawat appears out of nowhere in the show, and it’s the kind of blink-and-you-miss-it moment that’ll have viewers replaying the scene to be sure it’s really him. The end credits settle the debate: it is indeed Jaideep Ahlawat, credited as “Railway Lineman”. The actor can be seen in two shots and also gets to mouth a dialogue.

Interestingly, one of the writers and directors of Kohrra: Season 2 is Sudip Sharma. He also wrote Paatal Lok, the acclaimed web series that gave a boost to Jaideep Ahlawat’s career. The other writer of the season, Gunjit Chopra, had worked on Season 1 of Paatal Lok.

Kohrra: Season 2 stars Barun Sobti, Mona Singh, Rannvijay Singha, Anuraag Arora, Pradhuman Singh Mall of Tere Bin Laden (2010) fame and many others. Suvinder Vicky, who left a huge mark in Season 1, is missing in Season 2.

Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, Kohrra: Season 2 tells the story of two cops trying to solve a case of a NRI woman's murder amid battling their personal life challenges. There are three suspects, all of whom are related to the dead woman and have clear motives to eliminate her. How the cops manage to solve the case forms the crux of the series.

