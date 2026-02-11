Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported on what happened at the meeting between Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment and Ranveer Singh after the latter walked out of Don 3. Both parties blamed each other for various reasons. Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported the key developments from the meeting in detail. Now, a reliable source has revealed another important point that was discussed.

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh cites Baiju Bawra ‘no compensation’ experience in Don 3 showdown; brings up Shah Rukh Khan angle over Rs. 40 cr demand

The source told Bollywood Hungama, “The bone of contention was that Ranveer Singh should pay Rs. 40 crores to Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for the losses incurred in the pre-production of the film. Ranveer argued that he was not liable to pay as he had not taken a single paisa from the producers. Hence, paying back such a hefty amount was out of the question.”

The source continued, “Ranveer Singh also pointed out that he was to work in a film called Baiju Bawra, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He prepped for the challenging role for almost a year and turned down several films as a result. Ultimately, Baiju Bawra was shelved and Sanjay Leela Bhansali then began working on Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranveer revealed that he was not compensated for the year he spent preparing for the role. He further argued that it’s the nature of the business – at times, films don’t get made or are relegated to the backburner for various reasons and no one gets compensated for it.”

The source added, “Ranveer also said that there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan, who led Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), was approached for Don 3 as well. He argued that had SRK agreed, he would have been replaced, without any compensation. Hence, he felt justified in not being liable to pay the producers Rs. 40 crores.”

