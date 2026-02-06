Actor Manoj Bajpayee has responded to the controversy surrounding his upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat following the filing of an FIR in Lucknow that accused the project of hurting religious and caste sentiments. Bajpayee reiterated that the film was not meant to target or offend any community, emphasising its fictional nature and his focus on portraying a character’s personal journey.

The FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station after complaints were filed alleging that the film’s title and promotional material defamed the Brahmin community by associating the term Pandat with corruption. The legal action came amid broader backlash that has included petitions seeking a stay on the film’s release in the Delhi High Court as well as social media boycott calls.

Sharing director Neeraj Pandey’s earlier statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Bajpayee said he respected the emotions and concerns expressed by members of the public. “I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen,” he wrote.

Bajpayee clarified that his involvement in Ghooskhor Pandat was rooted in storytelling rather than making any commentary on caste or community identity. “As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community,” he added.

In the same post, Bajpayee referenced the care with which director Neeraj Pandey approaches his work, noting their professional relationship. “In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films,” he wrote.

He also pointed to the decision by the filmmakers to temporarily remove promotional material as a sign of their sensitivity to public sentiment. “The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material for the time being, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken,” Bajpayee said.

Director Neeraj Pandey had earlier issued his own statement, clarifying that Ghooskhor Pandat is a fictional cop drama and that the term Pandat is used simply as a colloquial name for a character, not as a representation of any caste, religion or community. He acknowledged that the title had caused hurt to some viewers and reaffirmed the decision to take down promotional content.

The controversy has expanded beyond public outcry, with legal petitions in the Delhi High Court arguing that associating a term historically linked with scholarship and spiritual authority with corruption amounts to collective defamation. The petitions contend such portrayal could harm the dignity and reputation of an identifiable community, challenging the boundaries of creative expression under India’s legal framework.

