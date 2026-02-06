For more than a decade, Edit II’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! has been more than just a television show - it has been a daily dose of comfort comedy, meme material, and pure chaos that audiences across generations swear by. With its iconic characters, endlessly quotable dialogues, and a brand of humour that feels both familiar and fresh, the show has carved out a legacy few sitcoms manage to achieve.

Now, that beloved madness is ready to hit the silver screen - the film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run, which released today, promises to take everything fans love about the show.

What’s interesting is that the film will have not one but two climaxes. The audience will get to see two endings in each show, which is a rare occurrence, especially for a comedy. In an industry where predictability often sneaks into comedies, the makers are throwing in a curveball. Each climax is designed to flip the story on its head, keeping audiences guessing right till the very end. The result is a comedy that refuses to wrap up neatly when you think it will.

The film taps directly into the nostalgia factor while pushing the characters into a completely new storyline and setting. Viewers will meet the same Angoori Bhabi, Anita, Vibhuti, and Tiwari ji they adore - but this time, the situations are bigger, the stakes are higher, and the chaos is far more intense. The essence remains intact, but the canvas is wider, allowing the characters to explore their quirks in unexpected ways.

Speaking about the film, Shubhangi Atre, who reprises her much-loved role as Angoori Bhabi, shared, “The love audiences have given Bhabiji over the years is incredibly special. This film is our way of giving something more. The characters are obviously familiar, but the situations are completely new - and the journey is much more intense than anything we have done before. We cannot wait for our audiences to see what is in store for them!”

Echoing that sentiment, Vihaan Kohli, Co-Producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run and Head of Content at Edit II, added, “The idea with the film was to honour the legacy of the show while doing something ambitious for the big screen. The double climax is not a gimmick - it reflects a storytelling choice that mirrors the madness and unpredictability the show has been known for.”

