The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s last attempt to postpone his surrender in a long-running cheque bounce case, prompting the actor to say he will report to jail authorities later in the day to begin serving his sentence.

Rajpal Yadav to surrender at Tihar Jail after Delhi HC rejects extension in cheque bounce case

Yadav, who was present in court, had sought additional time to address the outstanding payments owed to the complainant, Murli Projects Private Limited, but the bench, led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, refused to grant any further extensions. The court said it would hear him only after he surrendered to the jail authorities, noting that Yadav had previously been directed to surrender on Wednesday but failed to do so.

Senior advocate Abhijat, appearing for Yadav, informed the court that a payment of Rs 25 lakhs would be made on the same day and that a tentative repayment schedule had been agreed between the parties. However, the bench declined to consider the plea, emphasising that previous leniency had already been extended and that Yadav had not fulfilled assurances given to the court.

The actor’s sentence stems from a May 2024 conviction in a cheque bounce case, in which a sessions court sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment; the High Court later suspended the sentence on an assurance that Yadav would pursue a settlement with the complainant. That arrangement ultimately failed, with Yadav missing various deadlines to pay the agreed-upon dues.

On February 2, the High Court had directed Yadav to surrender within two days after rejecting his explanation for the delayed payment, including a claim that an earlier demand draft contained a typographical error. The court noted that Yadav had not taken steps to rectify the error or make significant progress toward settling the matter.

Following the refusal of his latest plea, Yadav’s counsel confirmed that the actor will surrender at Tihar Jail today, which is Thursday, after which he can seek further relief or file applications in relation to his case.

The High Court’s ruling illustrates the judiciary’s limited tolerance for repeated non-compliance with court orders in financial disputes under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav remembers Asrani: “He was a complete actor in himself”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.