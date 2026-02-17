Actor Rajpal Yadav was granted bail on Monday in connection with an ongoing financial dispute linked to his 2010 production venture. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror shortly after the court’s decision, his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay said that obtaining relief was a challenging process.

Rajpal Yadav secures bail; lawyer says legal battle over 2010 film deal was “layered and confusing”

According to Upadhyay, the case traces back more than a decade and revolves around contractual arrangements tied to a film project produced by Yadav. Over the years, he explained, several agreements were executed, followed by a consent decree and additional legal proceedings, ultimately resulting in what he described as a complicated and multi-layered matter.

Commenting on his client’s understanding of the situation, Upadhyay said, "He is not a lawyer; he doesn't understand technicalities. He is an actor, a family man. Whenever the court asked, he simply said, Whatever I owe, I will pay," he shared, adding, "He himself had a lot at stake in that project. It's not like he walked away unaffected," Upadhyay said.

The lawyer further alleged that the complainant was intent on seeking imprisonment rather than financial recovery. "If it was only about money, they could have taken the security. But there was a malicious intent. The complainant said that 'We don't want this and just kindly execute the decree by sending him in jail'. This was categorically said by the complainants. If it was the issue of a money only then they must have taken the surety. He had given his original property documents. He surrendered it before the court stating the value of my property is more than 40 crores," he said.

Upadhyay also confirmed that part of the outstanding amount has already been arranged. He stated that Rs 2.5 crore has been mobilised towards the total sum under consideration. "He is trying, within his capacity, to honour what he has committed," he said, adding, "For him he was in the impression that that money was 5 crores. He has to pay back 5 crores. He never disputed that amount. But he just wanted the code to clarify. What about that money? Because this 5 crores was invested by the complainant in that movie, not given a personal loan to him for his personal needs."

There has also been speculation within industry circles that members of the film fraternity have extended assistance. While refraining from naming individuals, Upadhyay acknowledged the support. "Many are helping in his odd hours. The specifics are for him to share when the time is right," he said.

Despite the legal challenges, the lawyer maintained that Yadav remains composed. "He is strong. He says he will comply with court directions. His only request is that his side be properly heard," Upadhyay said.

