Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are gearing up for a beautiful new chapter in their lives as they prepare to tie the knot this March. As the big day approaches, both actors are diligently wrapping up their professional commitments to fully immerse themselves in their wedding celebrations.

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to wrap work by early March ahead of wedding

Kritika, who recently began shooting for an independent genre film, has been committed to completing her schedule seamlessly. The project, which has been filmed in a start-to-finish schedule format, is expected to wrap by the first week of March. The actress has been balancing long shoot hours while simultaneously coordinating personal milestones, ensuring that she steps into her wedding phase with a clear calendar and a peaceful mind.

Gaurav, on the other hand, has been juggling a packed schedule with his hosting commitments for the ongoing World Cup. Known for his sharp wit and effortless screen presence, he is looking forward to taking a well-deserved break from his professional engagements to fully enjoy the wedding festivities. Post the March celebrations, Gaurav is expected to resume work commitments with renewed energy.

A source close to the couple shares, “Both Kritika and Gaurav are extremely dedicated to their work, so it was important for them to responsibly close all prior commitments before shifting their focus entirely to their wedding. They don’t want to rush through this special time. The idea is to be fully present not thinking about shoots, scripts, or schedules. Once March begins, they plan to switch into complete bride-and-groom mode and enjoy every moment with family and close friends.”

The couple is expected to host a modern and minimalistic wedding celebration, reflecting their grounded personalities and shared aesthetics. Opting for intimacy over extravagance, Kritika and Gaurav are said to be personally involved in planning the details, ensuring the celebration feels authentic and meaningful.

With professional milestones being carefully concluded and personal celebrations around the corner, March promises to be a month filled with love, new beginnings, and joyful memories for Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur.

Also Read: Kritika Kamra makes her relationship with Gaurav Kapur Instagram official; shares breakfast date pics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.