Court allows actor temporary suspension of sentence for a family wedding; next crucial hearing scheduled for March 18 as repayment efforts continue.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has received temporary relief from the Delhi High Court in the long-running Rs. 9 crores cheque bounce case that has resurfaced dramatically in February 2026. The court has suspended his sentence, granting him bail to attend a family wedding on February 19, even as legal proceedings against him continue.

Recent reports suggest that the actor is supposed to attend his niece’s wedding due to which the court reached this decision. While the latest bail order offers temporary relief, it does not amount to a final acquittal. The actor has been directed to remain present—physically or virtually—at the next major hearing scheduled for March 18, 2026.

The case traces its origins back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed Rs. 5 crores from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based company, to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Released in 2012, the film failed to perform at the box office, leaving the actor unable to repay the loan. The financial dispute soon escalated into multiple cheque-bounce cases. Over the years, accumulated interest and penalties reportedly pushed the total outstanding amount to nearly Rs. 9 crores.

In 2018, Yadav was sentenced to six months in prison and served three months in Tihar Jail before being released on bail pending appeal. However, the matter regained urgency this month after the High Court observed that the actor had breached multiple undertakings to settle the dues.

On February 2, 2026, the court noted that despite more than 25 adjournments granted for mediation and repayment discussions, there was a lack of “sincere and genuine measures” taken to clear the liability. Following the refusal to grant further extensions, Yadav surrendered on February 5 and was sent back to Tihar Jail to serve the remainder of his sentence.

During subsequent hearings on February 12 and 16, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma underscored that restitution for the complainant remains the court’s top priority. The bench rejected a proposal to deposit funds via a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR), directing that payments be made through a Demand Draft (DD) to ensure immediate realization of funds.

Amid these developments, members of the film fraternity reportedly stepped forward to extend financial support. As of mid-February, Yadav’s legal team informed the court that approximately Rs. 1.5 crore had been deposited into the respondent’s bank account.

All eyes are now on whether Yadav can make substantial progress in settling the remaining dues before the case reaches its next decisive stage.

