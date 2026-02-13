A day ago, the Delhi High Court sent the actor to judicial custody, as legal team now awaits court’s next decision on interim bail.

Actor Rajpal Yadav has paid Rs. 2.5 crore in connection with the long-running Rs. 9-crore cheque bounce case against him, revealed his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay on Friday. The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court sent the actor to judicial custody at least until Monday, after adjourning the hearing on his interim bail plea.

Speaking to NDTV, Upadhyay said, “The money that was invested from the investment purpose has not been denied to. Earlier also when there was talk of money, the company had refused to take money. Negotiations are underway on the 2012 agreement, in which three months have already been served”. "I can't say anything about who gave money to Rajpal Yadav, it is a family matter. I will personally go to the jail and tell him how it needs to be done. Out of Rs 5 crore so far, Rs 2.5 crore have been given. Let's see what the court decides on Monday," he added.

As things stand, Rajpal Yadav is serving a six-month jail sentence after the high court rejected his last-minute plea for relief in the case. The actor surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5.

The case dates back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed money for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed to perform at the box office, and the loan amount eventually ballooned into a significant financial liability. Over the years, multiple cheque bounce complaints were filed against him.

On February 2, the high court noted that Yadav had been directed to deposit Rs. 1.35 crore in each of the seven matters pending against him and ordered that the sum already submitted with the Registrar General be disbursed to the complainant. The court also noted that in October 2025, two demand drafts amounting to Rs. 75 lakhs had been deposited, though a substantial amount remained unpaid.

With a partial payment now confirmed, all eyes are on Monday’s hearing, which is expected to determine the actor’s interim bail plea and the future course of the case.

