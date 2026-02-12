The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, February 12, took up Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s bail application in connection with a long-pending cheque bounce case and directed the complainant to file a response. The development comes days after the actor surrendered at Tihar Jail following the dismissal of his last-minute plea for relief.

Rajpal Yadav bail plea: Delhi High Court seeks complainant’s reply, makes strong remarks on actor’s conduct

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Rajpal Yadav informed the court that a formal bail application had been moved on the actor’s behalf and requested that the opposing party be asked to submit its reply. The lawyer also told the bench that he had been unable to establish contact with Yadav and sought additional time until Monday, assuring the court that he would “work out something.” He further requested a brief adjournment in the matter.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench presided over by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the complainant to file a response to the bail plea. The court subsequently adjourned the matter to Monday when the application will be considered after the reply is placed on record.

However, the hearing was not without sharp observations from the court. The bench reportedly remarked on Yadav’s conduct, noting that the actor had landed in jail after failing to honour commitments made earlier in the case.

Rajpal Yadav is currently serving a six-month prison sentence after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking relief in the cheque bounce matter. He surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5. The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav had borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed to perform at the box office, leading to financial complications and prolonged legal proceedings.

Before surrendering, Yadav had spoken to Bollywood Hungama about his situation, expressing his helplessness. Rajpal said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain (sir, what to do? I don’t have the money to pay back). Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta (can’t see another way out).” When asked why he did not seek help from influential industry friends, he added, “Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain (sir, we are all on our own over here). There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

Following his remarks, several members of the film industry have reportedly extended support to the actor, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Sonu Sood, all of whom have previously worked with Yadav.

The matter will now be heard again on Monday, once the complainant submits a response to the bail application, determining the next course of action in the case.

