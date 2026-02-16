A source has confirmed that Dharma Productions' legal dispute with Dubai-based Humble Motion Pictures FZCO over the Punjabi film Vyaah Kartaare Da has been amicably resolved. The development comes days after the production house approached the Bombay High Court alleging wrongful termination of a services agreement.

Dharma Productions vs Humble Motion Pictures: Bombay HC dispute over Vyaah Kartaare Da ends amicably, reveals a source

A source close to the production house said, “Dharma Productions had approached the Bombay High Court against Humble Motion Pictures FZCO after Humble wrongfully and without cause terminated the Services Agreement for the Punjabi film Vyaah Kartaare Da. Dharma sought injunctive relief to restrain Humble from acting upon the termination, along with monetary relief of approximately Rs. 7 crores. The Parties have now amicably resolved the matter. Humble has withdrawn the termination notice and confirmed that it will perform the Services Agreement in full force and effect, without any modification.”

The petition had been filed under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, seeking urgent interim protection pending arbitration proceedings. As per court records, Humble Motion Pictures had sought time to file its reply on February 12, 2026, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on February 18.

According to the plea, a services agreement dated December 10, 2025, was executed between the two companies. Under this arrangement, Dharma was to provide consultancy, marketing and allied services for Vyaah Kartaare Da. The structure of the agreement reportedly allowed Dharma to recover losses of approximately Rs. 7.25 crores allegedly incurred from an earlier joint project between the companies.

Dharma had contended that it bore no obligation toward production costs of the Punjabi film. Instead, it was entitled to specified revenue shares until it recouped a fixed amount of Rs. 7.03 crores under the agreement. The dispute arose after Humble Motion Pictures allegedly issued an email on January 21, 2026, terminating the agreement, stating that it no longer wished to avail Dharma’s services.

In its petition, Dharma argued that the contract did not contain a termination-at-will clause and that no breach had been attributed to the company. It also claimed that Humble had already benefited from Dharma’s brand association before issuing the termination notice.

With the latest source statement confirming withdrawal of the termination and continuation of the agreement without modification, the legal stand-off appears to have concluded for now, clearing the way for the collaboration on Vyaah Kartaare Da to proceed as originally structured.

Also Read: Karan Johar’s Dharma files plea in Bombay HC alleging wrongful termination of Punjabi film deal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.