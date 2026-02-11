After setting global streaming platforms on fire and redefining Middle Eastern hip-hop for a new generation, breakout rap phenomenon Flipperachi is all set to perform in Mumbai for the very first time on 13th March 2026 at Phoenix Marketcity.

The show, produced and promoted by Eva Live and Zee Live, powered by Mastercard, marks a major milestone in Flipperachi’s rapidly expanding global ascent. Mumbai, long hailed as India’s entertainment capital, is now set to witness his explosive live energy for the very first time. The concert promises an immersive live experience, combining Flipperachi’s signature sound with high-octane visuals and crowd-driven moments that have become a hallmark of his shows worldwide.

Flipperachi continues to bridge global hip-hop cultures, positioning himself as one of the most influential new artists on the international circuit today. He rose to worldwide prominence with his viral hit ‘FA9LA’ and later featured in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the most exciting new voices in contemporary rap. Known for his raw lyricism, genre-blending sound, and unapologetic storytelling, the Bahraini rapper has built a massive international fanbase that cuts across cultures, languages and borders.

Flipperachi states, “India has shown me incredible love, and Mumbai is a city I’ve always wanted to perform in. The energy, the people, the culture it all feels very familiar. This show is going to be loud, emotional and unforgettable. Mumbai, get ready!”

Deepak Choudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live states, “Flipperachi is not just an artist but a movement. His rise has been completely organic, driven by authenticity and a deep connection with fans. Bringing his debut show to Mumbai was a no-brainer for us. This city understands global music, and we’re thrilled to present a show that reflects where hip-hop is headed next.”

Gareth Eswin Thomas, Business Head, Zee Live says, “Flipperachi represents the new wave of global hip-hop, where culture and music travel beyond borders. At Zee Live, our consistent effort is to curate immersive entertainment experiences that delight audiences. We are thrilled to present Flipperachi’s debut show in Mumbai along with Eva Live, as an extension of our premium Supermoon offering. Mumbai is a city that thrives on live energy, and this concert is set to elevate the live hip-hop experience for aficionados across the Nation.”

With a thoughtfully curated mix of properties across genres and formats including music, arts and spirituality, Zee Live is redefining the live entertainment experience for consumers across generations. Engaging the audiences with the best of global hip-hop music, Zee Live recently hosted the HomeRun tour of the renowned hip-hop sensation Hanumankind in Kochi and Bengaluru. Having witnessed a massive response for the concerts, Zee Live is all set to propel the hip-hop wave further by presenting yet another viral sensation Flipperachi for the first time in India.

Aside from Mumbai, Flipperachi is only confirmed to perform in Bengaluru on 14th March 2026 at the UN40 Music Festival. This makes his Mumbai appearance highly anticipated, expected to draw fans from across the city and beyond, and positions it as one of the must-see hip-hop events of the season.

