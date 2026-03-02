The ambitious SS Rajamouli directorial becomes the fourth feature film to be shot there, joining a list of rare films which were actually filmed on the icy continent.

SS Rajamouli’s ambitious epic Varanasi starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is already making headlines for its scale. The film has now even achieved a historic milestone even before release. The upcoming action-adventure has become the first Indian film to be shot in Antarctica and only the fourth feature film in cinematic history to have sequences actually filmed on the frozen continent.

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Varanasi becomes first Indian film shot in Antarctica; makers to shoot at Ross Ice Shelf

Globally, only three feature films — South of Sanity (2012), The Odyssey (2016), and Virus (1980))— have previously shot scenes in Antarctica. Many films set in the region, such as The Thing and Eight Below, relied on visual effects or alternative locations, with no actual filming taking place on the continent. Meanwhile, Scott of the Antarctic featured pre-production landscape footage captured on location, but its principal photography began elsewhere.

Adding to the achievement, Varanasi is reportedly the first film ever to cover the Ross Ice Shelf on screen, marking another cinematic first. The development positions the film among a rare category of global productions that have braved one of the harshest terrains on Earth for authentic storytelling.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad and S. S. Kanchi, Varanasi is mounted as a large-scale globetrotting adventure rooted in Indian cultural themes. Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, the film brings together Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas together for the first time with Prithviraj Sukumaran too featuring in a prominent role. The project also marks Priyanka Chopra’s return to Indian cinema after nearly seven years, making it one of the most anticipated collaborations in recent times.

While details of the film is being kept under wraps, it is being said that the narrative of the film will follow Rudhra (Mahesh Babu) as the city of Varanasi faces the impending arrival of an asteroid, with the story unfolding across multiple timelines and continents. Apart from Antarctica, the film has also been shot in international locations including Kenya. The technical team features music by M. M. Keeravani, cinematography by P. S. Vinod, and visual effects supervised by V. Srinivas Mohan. Notably, Varanasi is the first Indian and the first non-English language film to be shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format.

Currently in production, Rajamouli is expected to continue shooting for another six months before the film moves into post-production. Varanasi is slated for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi, promising a cinematic spectacle on an unprecedented scale.

