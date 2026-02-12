comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sai Pallavi to play M S Subbulakshmi in her biopic

By Subhash K. Jha -

It is confirmed. Finally, a biopic on Bharat Ratna, the Tamil Carnatic singing legend M. S. Subbulakshmi is happening. To be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the long-awaited biopic will star the very natural Sai Pallavi in the titular role.

While the official announcement is yet to made, it is reliably learnt that Sai Pallavi has started taking lessons in Carnatic vocals in preparation for what would no doubt be the greatest challenge of her career.

“While Gowtam is completing his research on the subject, Sai is watching all the footage she can lay her hands on to get to know the great singer,” a source informed this writer.

The project goes on the floors later this year.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

