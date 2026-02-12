Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan faces controversy after his first wife, Ranjana Jha, lodged a formal complaint accusing him and others of serious wrongdoing dating back decades. The complaint was filed on Tuesday, 10th February, at the Women’s Police Station in Supaul, Bihar, alleging that a was carried out without her knowledge or consent.

Udit Narayan’s first wife Ranjana files complaint over alleged medical procedure without consent

In her written application, Ranjana identified herself as the 61-year-old daughter of Chandrakant Jha, and said she married Udit Narayan on December 7, 1984, under traditional Hindu rites. She claimed that he left for Mumbai in 1985 to pursue his music career and later learned through media reports that he had married another woman, Deepa Narayan. She alleges that he misled her whenever she confronted him about it.

The complaint also includes serious allegations related to a hospital visit in 1996. Ranjana claimed that she was taken to a hospital in Delhi by Udit, along with his brothers Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, where her uterus was allegedly removed “under the pretext of medical treatment” without her knowledge or consent. She further alleged that Deepa Narayan was present at the hospital during the time. Along with this, Ranjana also accused the singer of neglect and mistreatment over the years, claiming she was denied entry into his Mumbai home in 2006 and was insulted by family members during a visit to relatives in Nepal. She added that she had earlier approached the Family Court and the Women’s Commission but felt that her complaints were not properly addressed.

Speaking to reporters, Ranjana said, “You all know that Udit Narayan ji repeatedly makes promises but does not fulfil them. I deserve justice.” The police officer in charge confirmed that the complaint is under investigation and that an FIR will be registered as facts emerge. Udit Narayan has not publicly responded to the allegations.

